CHEAP: Let Sennheiser’s Wireless headphones cup your ears with love for just $100

You might have a high-end pair of headphones at home to enjoy music and movies — but good home headphones don’t necessarily mean good commute headphones. That’s why we’ve found the perfect pair for your daily use – Sennheiser HD 4.40 Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth headphones for just $100, down from $150.

The headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX for great sound. It’s NFC-ready for quick pairing with compatible devices and its around-ear design makes it easier to use it for long listens. Plus, it has a foldable headband, so you can sneak them into your bag comfortably.

Reviews suggest that these cans have impressive battery life, so you wouldn’t have to worry about running out of juice when you’re in the middle of a super interesting podcast. Also, it’s a great pair for anyone who loves a clear sound and deep bass. What’s more, these headphones have dual omnidirectional microphones for calls.

What are you waiting for? Head to World Wide Stereo and grab the beautiful Sennheiser HD 4.40 Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth headphones for only $100 (33 percent off).

Previously on CHEAP:

Smarten up your house with a Google Home Hub for just $87 (down from $149)

Savor this abundance of succulent SanDisk storage savings

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

TNW Conference 2019 is coming! Check out our glorious new location, an inspiring lineup of speakers and activities, and how to be a part of this annual tech bonanza by clicking here.

Read next: An entrepreneur's guide to South Korea's blockchain tech scene