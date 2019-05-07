CHEAP: Smarten up your house with a Google Home Hub for just $87 (down from $149)

When you’re busy cooking, looking up a recipe on your phone or watching it on YouTube can be a messy affair with sticky hands. You can do all this and more – hands-free – by snapping up a Google Home Hub for just $87, down from the original price of $149.

The smart display has Google Assistant built-in to help you with to-dos, reminders, and searches via voice commands. It also has a 7-inch touchscreen to display all your content and answers to your questions. And at that size, it’s handy for watching recipe videos on YouTube in your kitchen.

If you’re like me and listen to a lot of music or podcasts while cooking, you’ll be happy to know that the Google Home Hub supports YouTube Music, Spotify, and Pandora. That means you can simply ask Google Assistant to play your favorite tunes and shows, without leaving your spot in front of the stove.

Credit: New Egg Google Home Hub

If you’re a smart home enthusiast, the Home Hub is a perfect central device to control your gadgets. Google provides a single dashboard so you can keep a tab on all of your smart devices, including lighting and home appliances.

What’s more, the Home Hub works a great photo frame. You can choose an album from your Google Photos, and have those pictures rotate like a screensaver.

Google Home Hub is priced at just $87 with a massive 42 percent discount on Newegg. Get it now!

