CHEAP: Savor this abundance of succulent SanDisk storage savings

The weekend is over, but its spirit is still here with this selection of deals from SanDisk. Yep, we’ve teamed up with the company to deliver you some deep savings on a whole load of SanDisk storage. What a world.

It’s pretty clear why you might want some strong storage deals, but it’s worth repeating: don’t lose your data! One of the weird parts of the digital age is how easily files disappear into the ether. Hell, I’ve lost so many photos from my first digital cameras through not backing them up. Don’t be me.

Whenever I have remembered to back-up my data, or have spare SD cards for my cameras, I’ve always found SanDisk storage to be fast and reliable. What else do you want?

Anyway, you can find all the deals on SanDisk storage listed below here. To activate the correct pricing, use the coupon code “CHEAP.” That’s it!

TOP DEALS!

Out of the selection, there’s one deal I like the most. So, say hello to $50 off the SanDisk 960GB external SSD.

Yeah, it looks like a hard drive – not really sure what else you wanted from me.

If you constantly work with huge files (let’s say you’re a video or music producer), a portable SSD will make your life much easier. This type of storage is much faster than a normal hard drive, meaning you won’t spend anywhere as much time just moving files about.

Grab it for $399.99 with the promo code “CHEAP” here. You’ll never have to worry about long transfer times again.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are some other nice deals on SanDisk storage.

SD cards

Micro SD cards

External storage

SanDisk iXpand Mini 128GB flash drive for iPhone and iPad – $45.99 (a 4-percent discount)

SanDisk iXpand Base 128GB for saving files from your iPhone or iPad – $54.99 (a 6.7-percent discount)

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB 256GB for transferring files to and from Android devices (Bulk Packaged) – $37.99 (a 5-percent discount)

Remember, use the promo code “CHEAP” at checkout to make sure you get the discounts on SanDisk storage you deserve. Happy shopping!

