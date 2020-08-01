Trump says he will sign the order to ban TikTok today

TikTok might be looking at a ban in the US soon, as President Donald Trump said he could sign the executive order to block the app by Saturday.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Trump told reporters on Friday night that the app will be banned from the country, “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.”

He added that he “will sign the document tomorrow.” The President could issue an executive order or bar the short video app under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

TikTok’s ban in the US has been in debate for the last couple of weeks after India disallowed the app last month. Earlier in July, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the government is ‘looking at’ banning the app.

The Bytedance-owned app is one of the fastest-growing social networks in the world with more than 65 million users in the US. Before its ban in India, TikTok had amassed more than 200 million users on its platform.