Launch your question into MIT’s Danielle Wood’s Answers session

What is Space Enabled? What projects are you working on?

What do you see as some of the most exciting projects in space exploration right now?

How can satellite systems save the world?

Ask all this and more to MIT Media Lab’s Director of Space Enabled, Danielle Wood.

Danielle’s interest in space exploration sparked when she was growing up in Orlando watching NASA space shuttle launches. Today she is an Assistant Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at the MIT Media Lab and leads Space Enabled Research Group, which seeks to advance justice in earth’s complex systems using designs enabled by space.

“75% of European digital ecosystem is present at #TNW2018” Are you doing business in Amsterdam in May? Join us

She is an expert in how innovative design and space technology can address worldwide development challenges. She is speaking at the TNW Conference this week — her talk is titled “Space Tech Enabling Sustainable Development.”

Need inspiration? Check out her mission for Space Enabled, this overview of her research, her Twitter, and her TEDxTalk. If you’re attending the TNW conference, don’t miss her talk this Friday at 12:15 pm in Gashouder.

Ask your questions now and don’t forget to check back for her answers this Friday, May 25th.

Read next: Review: The Lockdown brings Minority Report to your living room