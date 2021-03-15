Kia unveils the EV6, the most okay-est looking EV of 2021

It’s Monday, so you know what that means! It’s time for another legacy automaker to unveil how they’re going to pivot to a world where every car is powered by electricity. Yay!

This week, it’s the turn of South Korean wallet-friendly carmaker Kia.

Last week, Kia playfully teased us with some shots of its upcoming electric vehicle, the creatively named EV6. While the teaser photos didn’t tell us much, Kia didn’t keep us waiting for long as it published some new photos this morning to give us a better look at the car.

Take a look:

Credit: Kia The EV6 will use the E-GMP platform, similar to what underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5. That’s not a bad thing. It’ll have plenty of range, and power.

Credit: Kia There’s something about that rear end that reminds me of the Jaguar i-Pace… What do you think? Also, brake lights are out, light bars are in.

Credit: Kia The biggest perk with EVs, if you ask me, is the interior space. With far fewer mechanical components passengers get more legroom. Kia’s interiors are looking more and more premium every year too. That’s no bad thing.

Kia sees the EV6 as its first dedicated EV, given that it’s built on the E-GMP platform, which is only meant for electric vehicles. Of course, it currently sells the Niro EV, but that is built on a platform shared with gasoline variants.

Being built on the E-GMP platform means that the EV6 should have a number of similarities with the Ioniq 5, which looks like one of the coolest EVs to be announced recently.

In rather wanky-pr-arthouse form, Kia says the design of the EV6 is supported on five pillars: bold for nature, joy for reason, power to progress, technology for life, and tension for serenity.

I’m not sure what any of that actually means, but it’s helped Kia produce the most okay-est looking EV of the year.

Like most Kia‘s, the EV6 looks just fine. It’s inoffensive, from certain angles it looks kinda like nicer cars, and it’s unlikely to upset your grandmother. It’s kind of like mushroom soup, perfectly nice and wholesome, but a bit samey if you have it every day.

But as with any Kia, the upsides will likely be its affordability, how much equipment will come as standard, and the fact that no one will hate you for buying one.

Kia is expected to tell us more about EV6 at an online event this month.

