Watch MIT’s new four-legged bot acing backflips

In the past couple of years, we’ve seen four-legged robots dance to Bruno Mars’ hit, ‘Uptown Funk’, and open doors for each other to keep the chivalry alive. Now, Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Biomimetic Robotics Laboratory has released a video showing off its new four-legged robot – the mini cheetah – doing backflips.

In the video, the robot also demonstrates its pronking skills, as well as its ability to speedwalk different surfaces. MIT claims it walks twice as fast than an average person over uneven terrains. What’s more impressive is that the robot is designed in such a way that it can also walk upside down.

Read next: PSA: Don’t give out your phone number for Facebook 2FA, use an app instead