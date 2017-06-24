Learn the art of manipulating data with this serious MATLAB training for only $27

When engineers and mathematicians need to get down to some hardcore computer modeling and data visualization, MATLAB is one of the prime programming languages and environments of choice. Data analysis is one of the fastest growing areas of need in many businesses and MATLAB is at the heart of that analysis. So learn MATLAB from the ground up with this complete mastery bundle of courses.

Right now, you can get these five MATLAB courses for only $27 (86 percent off its regular price) from TNW Deals.

Across more than 250 lectures and 20-plus hours of instruction, you can go from complete MATLAB novice to learned practitioner of the MATLAB arts. In MATLAB Programming and Problem Solving, you’ll go over the basics of running scripts, writing code, and other operations that make the often complex world of data analysis and visualization infinitely simpler.

You’ll elevate your training with courses like Create Apps in MATLAB Using GUIDE and Create Apps in MATLAB Using App Designer, both geared toward applying your burgeoning MATLAB skills into something practical. With this training, your MATLAB coding can be layered over user-friendly apps that’ll make your work hands-on ready for other users.

Finally, you’ll press into more advanced realms in Advance MATLAB Data Types and Data Structure and Data Analysis with MATLAB for Excel Users, converting and manipulating data into new structures for more concise analysis.

Armed with this knowledge, you’ll have a leg up over just about anyone else chasing a prime data analysis job. Get this package now at an 86 percent savings with this limited time offer.

