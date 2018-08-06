‘Not a Lambo’ is a meme for broke Bitcoiners

There’s a new game for Bitcoin enthusiasts on Reddit: poking fun at what they have or – rather – have not been able to buy with their cryptocurrency.

Members of the r/Bitcoin subreddit have been posting pictures of what their Bitcoin has enabled them to buy for a number of months now. Most of them seem like fairly honest, humble braggings from those who have made a few dollars from trading cryptocurrencies.

Take redditor shewnn, who bought some custom Nikes with BTC and ETH etched on the back.

Or take a look at DontTellSmokey, who bought some sweet Ray-Bans with their crypto-riches



But over the weekend it exploded to new levels when Redditor itschrisolson posted a picture, presumably of them sitting in the driving seat of a Ferrari, with the title “It’s not a lambo, but mine thanks to BTC.”

Obviously, this is the internet, so we can’t verify the poster owns the Ferrari pitured, so naturally, other redditors took the opportunity to join in a bit of mindless trolling.



If you dive on to the Bitcoin subreddit r/bitcoin, the thread is becoming awash with other “It’s not a lambo, but…” takes on the above. It really would seem that BTC can buy you anything, everything and nothing these days.

Perhaps you might be able to afford some dental work thanks to your HODLing.

Or maybe you just want to up your culinary game with some chicken flavour ramen noodles.

You might even have enough money now to get that pink push car that you alway wanted!



Or maybe, your forays into the world of cryptocurrency trading just didn’t pan out the way you imagined and you’ve been left with nothing more than an empty wallet.

The Bitcoin community has always had a strong meme game, and maybe the posts in this subreddit are a sign that Bitcoin really hasn’t been all that great recently. But there’s still plenty of opportunity to show the community what you’ve been able to afford with your BTC lately.

Head over to r/Bitcoin and keep the meme alive!