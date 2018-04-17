Sonos speakers come in pretty colors now

Sonos speakers have always come in two colors: black and white (and those aren’t even technically colors, depending who you ask). If that’s a bit too drab for your tastes, you can now buy the Sonos One in a few colorful options.

The new, limited edition colors came about as a partnership with Danish design brand HAY. They’re designed to match HAY’s current product line, in neat shades of red, green, and yellow. Curiously, there’s also a pink speaker in the marketing images, but it’s not clear if that version will actually be on sale.

They’ll cost you $229 and will be available from Sonos.com and the company’s store’s in New York and London. That’s 30 bucks more than the black and white models, which isn’t too bad if you only want one of them. But if you want a pair for stereo or multi-room music, it’s a bit of a hefty premium. You can get two of the regular speakers for $349 – a deal made in response to the HomePod’s release. That doesn’t seem to be the case with the colorful speakers.

It’s also not clear whether the new colors will be coming to other Sonos Speakers – it probably makes more sense on the smaller models than on something as big as the Play:5. In any case, we’ve contacted Sonos for more information and will update this post when we hear back. For more on the Sonos One, you can check out our review here.

The Next Web’s 2018 conference is just a few months away, and it’ll be awesome. Find out all about our tracks here.

Read next: One machine to rule them all: A 'Master Algorithm' may emerge sooner than you think