There’s now a smartwatch for fans of inspirational quotes

Vienna-based gadget brand What? specializes in unique takes on smartwatches that eschew traditional features for functionality you won’t find on other devices, like this one that only tells you when you have appointments through the next 12 hours, and this one that helps you record memorable moments in your life.

With its new Quotes watch, it’s hoping to keep wearers inspired all through the day by displaying quotes to motivate them, remind them of famous personalities, make them laugh, or reaffirm their faith in life, love, and family.

The wearable features a squarish case that houses an e-paper display, which shows the time and a quote by default. Connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can use its accompanying mobile app to choose from a range of categories of quotes, tweak the fonts used to display quotes, and specify how often you’d like to see new quotes on your screen.

While I occasionally enjoy quotes when they’re contextually relevant, I don’t find the need to read several of them in a single day or week; as such, this probably isn’t a feature that’ll get me to consider buying it. If you’re not all about quotes either, you can set the watch to display tweets from your timeline in real-time.

There’s another interesting feature that’s worth noting: you can receive messages from your friends and family who have the mobile app installed and have you listed as a contact.

If that sounds like your cup of tea, you can find the Quotes watch crowdfunding campaign over on Kickstarter; prices start at $92 (its final retail price is $159), and the company plans to begin shipping the device this October. There are five colors to choose from, and you can purchase additional silicone straps in a wider range of hues.

The Next Web’s 2018 conference is just a few months away, and it’ll be 💥💥. Find out all about our tracks here.