Hear from the inventor of the hashtag and many more at TNW2019

To help you find talks you’ll love, here are some new speakers we’ve announced that might appeal to you:



For the data lovers: Cassie Kozyrkov (Google)

Cassie is on a mission to democratize safe and reliable AI. She’s Google’s first Chief Decision Scientist, a role that involves a field called Decision Intelligence – a mix between data science and behavioral sciences. In a nutshell, Cassie’s helping Google make wiser decisions for its employees and its AI.

With a background in economics, mathematical statistics, and neuroscience, she has extensive knowledge of how we’ll use AI in the future. If you’re fascinated by how we’ll use data and machine learning to make daily decisions, don’t miss her speak at TNW2019 – Cassie’s talk is sure to be eye-opening.

For the crypto traders: Yoni Assia (eToro)

Yoni is the CEO and founder of eToro, the world’s largest social trading platform that deals in cryptocurrency, stocks, and more. His vision is to disrupt the banking industry and replace it with transparency through social trading.

He’s a big advocate for cryptocurrency – according to Yoni, it’s the future of money. He believes that regulation is vital in order to achieve mass adoption. Want to know more about how cryptocurrency will achieve mass adoption? Don’t miss Yoni speak at TNW2019 – his unique insights into the future of money are priceless.

At our blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Hard Fork Decentralized, Yoni debated the topic of regulation. Check it out:

For the entrepreneurs: Chris Hall (Bynder)

Chris is an entrepreneur that co-founded Bynder, a digital asset management product that helps marketers create, find, and use content easily. The idea was formed at the kitchen table – from there, Bynder rapidly grew. It now employs over 300 people and the product is used by over 500,000 marketers every day.

Learn more about how Chris grew the company, and how products like Bynder will transform the future – don’t miss him speak at TNW2019. If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, his brilliant ideas and forward-thinking approach to business are sure to help you make things happen.

🔥🔥 NEW SPEAKER: @challl, CEO & Founder of @bynder! The idea for Bynder began at a kitchen table – now it’s used by over 500K marketers daily. Want to know how products like these will transform the future? Don’t miss his talk – get tickets now! 👉 https://t.co/bNy3dCcwcs pic.twitter.com/0DRBMg9HOt — TNW Events (@tnwevents) January 31, 2019

For the product designers: Chris Messina (Molly)

Chris is the inventor of the hashtag. Yes, you read that correctly. Back in 2007, he proposed a way of grouping messages for important events… and thus, the hashtag was born. He has a wealth of experience in product design – a few years back, he was the Developer Experience Lead at Uber.

Since then, Chris has designed some really cool products. He recently founded and launched Molly, a personal bot. It lets people ask questions about you and then scans your social media profiles to try and answer them – when Molly can’t, you answer the question yourself.

His passion for social media and product design have merged to create something new and unique. If you’re curious to learn more, Chris’ talk is a must-see.

Here’s Chris’ famous tweet that birthed the hashtag:

how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]? — Chris Messina 🏴‍☠️ (@chrismessina) August 23, 2007

For the marketers: Pamela Kaupinen (HelloSociety)

Pamela has over 12 years of experience in marketing, having worked at Allure Magazine, Condé Nast, and GQ. She’s spearheaded countless campaigns, and in 2012 founded GQ’s influencer marketing agency.

Last year she became the Senior VP of Strategy for HelloSociety, The New York Times’ own influencer marketing agency that works with some of the most well-known faces on social media. Pamela’s extensive knowledge and charisma make her TNW2019 keynote a must-see – don’t miss her talk about how companies can reach their audience in the future.

