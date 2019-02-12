Here are the 5 hottest startups in Ireland

With one of the lowest corporate taxes in Europe (only 12.5 percent compared to Britain’s 23 percent and France’s 33.3 percent) and laxer regulations, almost every major tech company has chosen Ireland as the site for their European headquarters. Today, Dublin’s Silicon Docks look more like a hall of fame featuring the office buildings of major players like Google, Facebook, Airbnb, Apple, and Amazon, to name a few.



Ireland’s new Dubliners have transformed the city into a mini tech metropolis, attracting tech talent, investors and an entrepreneurial drive, creating the perfect conditions for a vibrant startup scene to flourish. Dublin alone boasts over 2500 startups and over 165 hubs and accelerators. But cities like Cork, Limerick and Galway are also catching up.



Many predict that Brexit will only attract more companies looking to resettle in an English speaking EU country. Whether or not Ireland experiences a Brexit surge, it is likely to attract more tech talent with its innovative advances in AI technology and its increasing importance as a pan-European regulator for data protection laws.

Selecting the hottest young scale-ups from Europe

Together with payments tech company Adyen, we set out in search of the most promising new startups based on their performance, growth, and potential. The top-5 from each country will join the Tech5, a community of the hottest young tech companies in Europe and Israel. This year’s newcomers will then join us at the exclusive Founders Day (May 8) and TNW Conference (May 9-10) in Amsterdam.

Today we highlight Ireland. We did our research, consulted with our advisory consortium of 100 investors, influencers, entrepreneurs and experts across Europe and selected the five hottest young Irish scale-ups.



So grab yourself a pint and find out who Ireland’s hottest young scale-ups are:

Jobbio is an inbound hiring platform that is revolutionising recruitment. The platform helps candidates showcase their skills, experience and potential through rich, dynamic, profiles. For companies, Jobbio is an end to end solution providing everything from employer branding to talent marketing to applicant management. Jobbio puts your jobs in front of the most relevant talent, resulting in higher quality applications at a lower cost. Even better, it’s fully live, meaning talent and companies always have the most up to date information on each other. The company employs 50 people across the UK, Ireland and Canada and has received $15 million in funding to date.

Following recipes and trying to cook that perfect risotto always seems to lead to some sort of dilemma. It could be not having the right ingredients, or cooking tools, or maybe it’s just my cooking skills… With a swig of AI and a generous helping of IoT, Drop will help you avert your next cooking disaster and leave you with delicious leftovers. Drop has developed an operating system for your future smart kitchen and an all-in-one recipe cooking app. When you pick a recipe in the app it’s rewritten based on your personal preferences, the ingredients you have, and the appliances — connected and non-connected — you have in your kitchen. The app can also send cooking instructions like temperature, speed and time remotely to smart appliances in your home. They’ve raised over $10 million in funding and have even released their own smart scale device to help you measure out just the right ingredients.

It’s no question that Artificial intelligence is slowly creeping into all aspects of our lives. So why don’t we take advantage and put AI to work on things like booking our next vacation? Mobacar has developed a powerful AI that helps current car rental platforms provide you with the best possible deal according to your needs. It’s pretty simple really, the AI looks at your buying habits, and suggests a car rental package accordingly. Mobacar’s technology is becoming so popular that last year it reached 8th place in Deloitte’s Fast 50 and made it into the top 25 AI companies of Europe.

As consumers spend more money on experiences over things, the biggest online brands want to sell tickets to these consumers. Coras mission is to build the world’s tickets through a single API so customers can buy the tickets they want from the sites they already use. Ryanair have integrated with Coras’ API and are now selling tickets for Premier League Football, West End theatre and tourist attractions in 20 countries, 10 languages and 8 currencies. More distribution partners are going live in 2019. Ticketmaster sells around 45 million tickets a year in Europe and Ryanair have 140 million passengers in Europe so a couple of big distribution partners increases the network of potential customers exponentially.

You can thank us later for showing you Yroo. They’ve developed an AI powered platform that allows you to search for pretty much any product at the best prices available on the web. They have over 1 billion products on their index represented across 10.000 stores, so you can bet you’re going to find the best deal. And just last year they even introduced a new browser extension which shows you current price comparisons and historical pricing data for a product in real-time. Yroo has raised over $11 million since 2015 and you can bet we’re going to be searching for our next bargain on the platform.

By Florian Heijligers and Andrea Hak

This is part of a series selecting the hottest young tech companies from all over Europe. Everyday we cover a new country. Check out the hottest young tech companies from Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, The Netherlands, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Finland, Poland, UK, Israel, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, and a combined selection of other European countries.