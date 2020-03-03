TNW reschedules 2020 event to October 1 & 2

The spread of the Coronavirus has been top of mind for most of us recently. Over the past week especially, it’s become clear the number of new infections is growing, not slowing down.

With that in mind, we have decided to reschedule TNW Conference 2020 to October 1 & 2. It’s a decision that wasn’t made lightly, but when we can’t fully guarantee the wellbeing of our attendees, partners, and staff, it’s the right decision to make.

You can read our full statement here.

At TNW we’re optimists. We have always done business on the assumption that everything will get better, and that we can have a positive influence on the world. Sometimes that optimism is tested. This is one of those moments, but it’s also a chance to take a step back and look at how we can forge ahead.

The way we see it, there’s a silver lining to this: We just got 100 more days to make our flagship event even bigger and better than before. We believe we can make that happen.

In the meantime, please bear with us: We’re doing our very best to adjust our planning and expect to be on top of things next week.

If you already bought a conference ticket and can’t make it on October 1 & 2, don’t worry — we have a cancellation policy in place. You can find more information here.

I hope to see all of you in October for an amazing conference, with inspiring speakers, great side events and all the people in the world you’d like to meet and do business with.

Read next: Here's how AI can help you sleep