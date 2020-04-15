Ingenuity saved Apollo 13 — it could save us from coronavirus as well

Intriguing Ideas

We are not recommending any of these ideas or inventions. These are just a few examples of unique thinking.

Creative inventions are beginning to show promising possibilities. Here are five examples:

A virus-killing mask

An Israeli company developed a sticker containing nanofibers that capture nanoparticles and disinfectants capable of killing any viruses. They are designed for use together with protective masks.

The “hands-free” door opener

Using 3D printers, a variety of models are being launched. The concept is pretty simple: open doors without having to touch them with your hands.

Food delivering robots

In China, robots are delivering food to people in quarantine to avoid contact.

Do not touch your face! Don’t do it! Image credit: Taken by James Maynard, screenshot of DoNotTouchYourFace.com

The “don´t touch your face” website

Not touching your face is not that easy, right? This website was created to help you with that. It uses a machine-learning algorithm to recognize images of each user touching their face, or not. Once it’s trained, it sends you notifications every time you touch your face.

Software that helps nurses by automating the filing of virus test results.

Supporting healthcare workers, giving them more time to treat patients is a good thing.

Take a look at other ways technology is being employed during the Cornonavirus pandemic on the latest edition of Mobile Apps News.

NASA had to make quick decisions to overcome a life or death situation. In some ways, it is not much different from what we’re facing right now. That same spirit can bring us together to help us save thousands of lives while facing this global challenge.