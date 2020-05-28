SpaceX and NASA’s crewed mission postponed until the weekend due to bad weather

Last night, SpaceX aimed to ink its name in history books as it was preparing to launch NASA Astronauts in space. However, both agencies decided to postpone the launch to Saturday, May 30 due to bad weather.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were scheduled to fly into space at 4.33 PM ET yesterday. However, 17 minutes before liftoff, officials informed them that the launch had to be called off.

"We are not going to launch today." Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing. Our next opportunity will be Saturday, May 30 at 3:22pm ET. Live #LaunchAmerica coverage will begin at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/c7R1AmLLYh — NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

On its blog, NASA said there wasn’t enough time to wait for the weather to improve and the conditions violated launch criteria for Falcon 9:

Rain, cumulus clouds, attached anvil clouds, lightning, and field mill data – which measure the amount of electricity in the atmosphere – all violated Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon launch criteria at times throughout the day.

SpaceX said that the crewed mission has now been shifted to Saturday, May 30 at 3.22 PM ET. The agency said as a backup, another launch window is available on Sunday, May 31 at 3 PM ET.