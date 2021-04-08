Powered by

85% of cars sold in Norway last month were electric

The Nordic nation is still leading the EV race

Norway, that EV loving country of Salmon slappers, has pretty much moved on entirely from gasoline cars.

According to sales figures for last month, 85% of new cars sold were battery electric, or plug-in hybrid.

Drilling down into those numbers a little more, BEVs come out on top. Some 56.3% of new cars sold in Norway last month were battery powered, while 28.6% were plug-in hybrid.

Plug-in car sales are up 10% over the same period last year in the Nordic country.

If you want to see a pretty breakdown, check out this article by Dr Maximillian Holland over on CleanTechnica.

Published April 8, 2021 — 10:39 UTC

Matthew Beedham
