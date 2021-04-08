85% of cars sold in Norway last month were electric

Get a load of this.

Norway, that EV loving country of Salmon slappers, has pretty much moved on entirely from gasoline cars.

According to sales figures for last month, 85% of new cars sold were battery electric, or plug-in hybrid.

Drilling down into those numbers a little more, BEVs come out on top. Some 56.3% of new cars sold in Norway last month were battery powered, while 28.6% were plug-in hybrid.

Plug-in car sales are up 10% over the same period last year in the Nordic country.

If you want to see a pretty breakdown, check out this article by Dr Maximillian Holland over on CleanTechnica.

