Photos of Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo leak ahead of its world premiere

After Porsche showed off images of its Taycan Cross Turismo EV last week, it became crystal clear what the thing looks like. But now, leaked images have surfaced, and we can get an even clearer look.

The images were circulated over on the Taycan Forum, shared by a user going by the handle Paxton. It seems the pictures were snapped from a prematurely posted review video by German auto magazine, Auto Bild.

The Porsche Taycan’s official worldwide unveiling is due to happen at 1600 CET, March 4. You can watch it here if that’s your thing. With that very near, we can be sure the cars in the images below are production ready.

Credit: Paxton - Taycan Forum
The rear end of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo… It’s not at all like the Panamera, is it?
Credit: Paxton - Taycan Forums
The front and rear of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. It’s nice to see a car company go with a deep and bold color alongside boring grays.

Credit: Pacton - Taycan Forum
That’s good news, the extra space in the back and lifted roofline allow a human man to sit inside.
Credit: Paxton - Taycan Forum
The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a hatchback. While there’s extra space in the back, it doesn’t look like a huge trunk from this image.
Credit: Paxton - Taycan Forum
It seems CarAdvice also leaked an image from a video review of the same two vehicles, in the same room.

We can swoon over these leaked images all we want, but the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo wasn’t motoring’s best kept secret. It’s been “spotted” out testing numerous times over the past year, and Autocar even snapped it without any form of camouflage.

On the flip side, we only have a few more hours to wait until its official unveiling, and then we can all get on with our lives.

Published March 4, 2021 — 13:23 UTC

Matthew Beedham
Matthew Beedham

March 4, 2021 — 13:23 UTC