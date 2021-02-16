Sorry ’murica, no Mercedes-Benz EQC for you

After delaying the launch of its electric SUV, the EQC, in the US, Mercedes-Benz has decided to cancel its launch all together.

According to US car site Autoblog, the EQC was originally supposed to debut in America this year, however that timeline was pushed back to 2022.

Unfortunately for Americans the EQC is now off the cards. Speaking to Autoblog, a Mercedes spokesperson declared:

Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now.

There is still a glimmer of hope. It’s not an entirely definitive statement, and it seems to leave the door somewhat ajar for the EQC making it to the US some day.

According to the spokesperson, the next Merc EV to launch in the US will be the EQS, the electric alternative to the German marque’s high-end luxury sedan, the S-Class. That new car is expected to be unveiled soon, and will be on sale for deliveries next year.

