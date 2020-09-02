Skoda launches its all-new Enyaq EV — here’s what you need to know

Earlier this week, Volkswagen brand Skoda announced its first all-electric sports utility vehicle, the Enyaq IV. It’s the company’s second EV after its small city car, the CITIGOe, which is basically just a rebadged VW e-UP!

Anyway, it’s an exciting moment for Skoda fans, assuming there are some, as it’s one of the first few non-VW badged cars to make use of the company’s modular electric MEB platform that also underpins the hotly anticipated Volkswagen ID.3.

It’s also Skoda’s first EV that’s been designed from the ground up, and isn’t a modification of a combustion engine vehicle, The Enyaq is the first MEB vehicle to be made outside of Germany, and will be manufactured in Skoda‘s home country, the Czech Republic.

But less drooling over its family tree, let’s take a look at important top-line stats of the new Enyaq IV.

The Enyaq will come with two battery capacities, 62 kWh and 82 kWh.

The 62 kWh variant has an estimate range of 242 miles (389 km), and uses a 132 kw (177 hp) motor.

The 82 kWh version a range of 316 miles (508 km), and uses a 150 kw (201 hp) motor.

It uses a standard Type 2 charger, and a CCS connector for fast-charging.

DC charging at 50 kw is standard, and fast-charging of 100 kw or 125 kw can be specified.

It will come in rear-wheel drive, or four-wheel drive variants. There’ll also be a sportier vRS version too.

Four-wheel drive versions use the 82 kWh battery, an extra motor up front boosting power to 262 hp, and have a range of 285 miles.

It will go on sale later this year and should start to hit roads early next year.

Now here’s what it actually looks like.

Credit: Skoda The Skoda Enyaq is an SUV but it looks more like a big estate, tourer, station wagon. It’s allegedly got a drag coefficient of 0.27, which is good as it’s quite low for a vehicle of this class.

Credit: Skoda The Skoda Enyaq’s rear-end. It doesn’t appear to be as big and brash as many other SUVs. Instead, it looks rather subtle and restrained.

Credit: Skoda The interior is certainly up to date with a massive screen dominating the center console. The Enyaq will also have a voice assistant called Laura, shame it’s not called Enya. It’d be perfect to sail away in.

If you can’t wait until next year to see this for yourself, the Skoda Enyaq is being used on a handful of this year’s Tour De France stages by race directors as the lead vehicle. Skoda has a long history with the race and is using the opportunity to get the Enyaq some publicity and put it through its paces too.

Credit: Skoda, via Automobil Sport The Skoda Enyaq is leading the Tour de France as the official race vehicle used by race directors to police the event.

The Enyaq will be used during the individual time trial from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles and the race’s final 122 kilometer stage into Paris later this month.

Sources: Autocar, Next Green Car, Automobil Sport

