Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC ...

Breaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s pre-trial extradition hearing will allow evidence that US President Donald Trump offered Assange a pardon in exchange for claiming Russia didn’t hack the DNC in 2016.

The London court where the proceedings are taking place today heard statements from court barrister Edward Fitzgerald who explained that Assange‘s lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, intended to submit documents alleging that former GOP Congressman Dana Rohrabacher personally visited Mr Assange and said, “on instructions from the president, he was offering a pardon or some other way out, if Mr Assange … said Russia had nothing to do with the DNC leaks.”

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that District Judge Vanessa Baraitser has agreed to allow the allegations to be officially entered as evidence in the trial as early as next week.

As it currently stands, Assange faces 18 criminal counts if he’s extradited to the US and could face a sentence of more than 180 years if convicted on all charges and given the maximum punishment.

A Trump pardon would essentially free Assange, but he’d have to be extradited, face US courts, and be convicted before that could happen.

