Where to watch the Trump impeachment hearings

The impeachment inquiry hearings of US President Donald Trump start soon, and for the first time in the history of such things these hearings will be available to stream online. Here’s where and how you can watch the event streamed live.

Given this is an event of extreme public interest, it’ll be streamed by multiple sources. C-SPAN has a special landing page just for the impeachment, where it’ll stream the event live. PBS Newshour will also have a livestream from its YouTube channel:

If you don’t want to go to any of those sites, the House Intelligence YouTube channel will broadcast the event live. You can find the stream here:

The public hearings are set to begin tomorrow at 10 AM EST. The proceedings will begin with statements from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and the Committee’s ranking Republican, Devin Nunes. The witnesses testifying are Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to the Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent.