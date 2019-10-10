OnePlus 7T Pro is just OnePlus 7 Pro trying to make you think otherwise

Often in movies, I’ve seen twins play a classic prank where they try to confuse others about their identity. OnePlus has almost pulled off that same joke with its OnePlus 7T Pro that launched today.

When the company launched the OnePlus 7T last month, a lot of people asked, “Why there’s no pro version?” After this launch, they might ask, “Why is there is a pro version?”

I can redirect you to our OnePlus 7 Pro article and save myself a lot of work, because honestly, I don’t have much to say. The only thing that has changed is the processor, and it’s a very minor bump from Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 to 855+.

Take a look at specs of the phone, compare it with the 7 Pro’s spec sheet and play ‘spot the difference.’

Specifications

Screen: 6.67-inch QHD AMOLED display at 3120 x 1440 resolution

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Rear camera : 48 –megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture(field of view: 117-degrees) + 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture

: 48 + 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 The camera zoom: 3x optical zoom

3x optical zoom Front camera : 16-megapixel with f/2.0

: 16-megapixel with f/2.0 Battery : 4,085mAh

: 4,085mAh Charging: Warp charging at 30W (same as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which juiced up the phone’s 3,700mAh battery in one hour)

Warp charging at 30W (same as the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, which juiced up the phone’s 3,700mAh battery in one hour) Software : Android 10 with OxygenOS

: Android 10 with OxygenOS Internal storage: 256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage)

256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage) Biometric security: Under the display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

The company has changed the color of the phone slightly to a darker shade of blue and changed the position of the depth sensor to the left of the camera module. Then there’s the McLaren Edition, which basically bumps up the RAM to 12 GB and gives you a black design with orange highlights.

In India, the OnePlus 7T Pro will cost Rs 53,999 and the McLaren Edition will cost Rs 58,999; both devices will be available October 11. In the UK, the OnePlus 7T Pro will cost £699 and go on sale October 17, while the McLaren Edition will cost £799 and be available November 5.

