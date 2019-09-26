The OnePlus 7T launches with a 90Hz display and triple cameras, starting at $535

In May, OnePlus went all out with its OnePlus 7 Pro, which had a beautiful 90Hz curved screen and a triple camera setup. Now, the company’s bringing some of this stuff to at a lower price with the new OnePlus 7T.

The phone gets a minor processor bump in Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. The 7T has gained a very little screen space from the OnePlus 7, it gets support for 90Hz refresh rate. Which makes it a super responsive and smooth display.

In the camera department, the new phone gains a wide-angle camera over its predecessor. Take a look at the phone’s specifications at a glance:

Screen: 6.55-inch FullHD AMOLED at 1080 x 2400 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate (you’ll be able to scroll faster)

(you’ll be able to scroll faster) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, octa-core, up to 2.84 GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, octa-core, up to Memory : 8GB

: 8GB Rear camera : 48 –megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture

: 48 Front camera : 16-megapixel with f/2.0

: 16-megapixel with f/2.0 Battery : 3,800mAh

: 3,800mAh Charging: Warp charging at 30W

Warp charging at 30W Software : Android 10 with OxygenOS

: Android 10 with OxygenOS Internal storage: 128/256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage)

128/256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage) Biometric security: Under the display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

OnePlus 7T

The battery also gets a slight bump and the devices come with a 30W charger in the box. Plus, the company claims it has improved the warp charging by 18 percent.

The OnePlus 7T 8GB+256GB variant is available at $563 (Rs.39,999), and the 8GB+128GB variant is available at $535 (Rs. 37,999).

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.