The OnePlus 7T launches with a 90Hz display and triple cameras, starting at $535

In May, OnePlus went all out with its OnePlus 7 Pro, which had a beautiful 90Hz curved screen and a triple camera setup. Now, the company’s bringing some of this stuff to at a lower price with the new OnePlus 7T.
The phone gets a minor processor bump in Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+. The 7T has gained a very little screen space from the OnePlus 7, it gets support for 90Hz refresh rate. Which makes it a super responsive and smooth display.
In the camera department, the new phone gains a wide-angle camera over its predecessor. Take a look at the phone’s specifications at a glance:
- Screen: 6.55-inch FullHD AMOLED at 1080 x 2400 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate (you’ll be able to scroll faster)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, octa-core, up to 2.84 GHz
- Memory: 8GB
- Rear camera: 48–megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 12-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- Front camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.0
- Battery: 3,800mAh
- Charging: Warp charging at 30W
- Software: Android 10 with OxygenOS
- Internal storage: 128/256GB UFS 3.0 (that means data read/write operations are twice as fast as the previous generation of storage)
- Biometric security: Under the display fingerprint sensor, face unlock
The battery also gets a slight bump and the devices come with a 30W charger in the box. Plus, the company claims it has improved the warp charging by 18 percent.
The OnePlus 7T 8GB+256GB variant is available at $563 (Rs.39,999), and the 8GB+128GB variant is available at $535 (Rs. 37,999).
Published September 26, 2019 — 15:17 UTC