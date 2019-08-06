CHEAP: Good goddamn, Google’s Pixel 3 is only $499 — THAT’S 37% OFF, YO

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

There are a whole load of good Android phones out there, but there aren’t many great ones. In that category (which we’ve discussed before) there are a handful of companies making top class devices: Samsung are one. And another? Google.

The tech giant’s Pixel phones are some of the best on the market, with the Pixel 3 getting strong reviews across the board. Hell, we’re big fans of the devices.

So, if you’ve been holding out on picking up a Google Pixel 3, your wait is over: you can get the device from only $499. That, one and all, is a $300 (or 37 percent) saving.

Ahh, a phone that looks like lots of other phones. God bless you, Pixel 3.

The Pixel 3 is a mighty fine device, so let’s dive into the specs.

First off, it has one of the best camera set-ups on modern phones, with the 12.2MP rear lens and Google‘s unparalleled photographic software working some glorious magic. On top of this, you also get unlimited photo storage with the Pixel 3, meaning you never have to worry about running out of space.

The Pixel 3 also has a crisp 2160 x 1080 resolution screen, so you can catch your favorite Netflix show in top quality. On top of this, the phone also has a Snapdragon 845 platform, ensuring it’s going to run smoothly and efficiently.

Google Assistant is another huge benefit of the Pixel 3. Although other devices have this functionality, it’s far more built into Google‘s phone. With Assistant, you’re able to use your voice to complete a range of tasks, screen calls, and so much more.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new phone, Google’s Pixel 3 starting from $499 could make it your brand new device. Head over here if you want to take advantage of this offer.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.