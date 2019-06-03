CHEAP: Outsmart noise, buy Sony’s WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones for only $298

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Been on the hunt for a pair of headphones? A set that’ll become your daily drivers for the next few years? Well, look no further. Why? Because Sony‘s WH-1000XM3 headphones are now selling on Amazon for only $298, down from their list price of $349.99 (which is how much they cost on Sony’s own site).

These cans are probably the best in their price range on the market. Our Editor-in-Chief liked the previous models so much he refused to send them back to Sony. And we love the latest edition of the headphones too. Basically, they’re everything you could want.

Sound-wise, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are terrific. They’re versatile, have balanced bass, and just make listening to music, well, exciting.

Another of the device’s big selling points is its active noise cancelation (ANC) technology. In both my experience and general industry opinion, the noise-cancelation on the WH-1000XM3 headphones is market-leading. They do an incredible job of isolating outside sounds, providing you with a clear, rich, and uninterrupted audio experience.

Of course – and as you’d expect from a pair of modern premium cans – the WH-1000XM3 headphones are also wireless. The battery on the badgals will last you around 30 hours, which is roughly the equivalent of flying from New York to London four times.

When the time comes and the battery does start to run low, Sony‘s WH-1000XM3 headphones have a trick up their sleeve: fast charging. If you plug the cans in for just ten minutes, you can get a full five hours of listening. That means no more twiddling your thumbs or, even worse, listening to people if your headphones run out of juice.

Sony‘s WH-1000XM3 headphones are, arguably, the best gear in their price range. They’re a steal at $349.99, so the fact you can get them for under $300 should be a dealbreaker. So, go and pick up the WH-1000XM3 headphones for only $298 while you still can. Don’t let noise outsmart you.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

