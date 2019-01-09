Lenovo crammed Google Assistant smarts into this adorable alarm clock

Last year, we saw a bunch of brands launch smart speakers with touchscreens, including a revamped Echo Show from Amazon and several devices powered by Google Assistant. Lenovo was one of the first out of the gate in 2018, and it brought a fun new smart display to show off at CES – the Smart Clock.

It’s a compact smart display with a 4-inch touchscreen and fabric cover, and it’s designed to live on your nightstand. As you’d expect, you can use your voice or the screen to set alarms, play relaxing sounds or music to help you fall asleep, have it control connected gadgets like your lights and coffee maker, and see what time it is. It also packs a mute switch to turn off the mic, and there’s a USB port you can use to charge other devices, like your phone.

Credit: Lenovo The Smart Clock features a 6W speaker, a 4-inch display, a fabric cover, and a USB port to charge other devices

With that feature set and a single 6W speaker, it’s essentially a good alternative to a Google Home speaker, which doesn’t have a screen. If that sounds like something you want in your bedroom, make sure to squirrel away $80 for it when it launches this spring.

