    • The Consumer Electronics Show is one of the most prominent technology trade shows in the world, and takes place annually in January. Held in Las Vegas, Nevada, CES is often the home to consumer product announcements and demonstrations of future technologies, although it’s not open to the public. Among the notable products and standards that saw their debut at CES are the CD Player, HDTV, and the original Xbox. While its significance has dwindled in tech circles of late, it's still the event of choice for many brands to launch their new products for the year.
    • Start date: Jan 8, 2019
      End date: Jan 11, 2019
      Location: United States

