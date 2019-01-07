-
- The Consumer Electronics Show is one of the most prominent technology trade shows in the world, and takes place annually in January. Held in Las Vegas, Nevada, CES is often the home to consumer product announcements and demonstrations of future technologies, although it’s not open to the public. Among the notable products and standards that saw their debut at CES are the CD Player, HDTV, and the original Xbox. While its significance has dwindled in tech circles of late, it's still the event of choice for many brands to launch their new products for the year.
Start date: Jan 8, 2019
End date: Jan 11, 2019
Location: United States
Someone embedded an Android tablet in a mirror, because 2019
Smart mirrors are a thing, apparently.
Harley-Davidson debuts its all-electric 'LiveWire' motorcycle at CES
Harley-Davidson today announced that it has started taking pre-orders for its first all-electric motorcycle, the LiveWire. For ...
Sonarworks brings its pro studio sound to smartphones
One of the coolest audio products I tried last year wasn't a pair of headphones or speakers, but software. Sonarworks' True-Fi ...
LG's amazing roll-up TV is now the real deal, and it goes on sale this spring
LG's rollable TV was one of the coolest things we saw at CES last year. In case you don't remember, it was a 65-inch OLED panel that was able to literally roll into a slim base at the touch of a button, hidden from sight until needed. Back then, it was just a cool prototype, but now ...
JBL’s Android TV soundbar will ship this spring, maybe, finally, supposedly
Way back in May we reported on what was one of the cleverest gadgets we'd seen in a while: the JBL Link Bar, a soundbar that ...
Blue’s new XLR mic will help podcasters and YouTubers step up their set-up
If you've ever created a podcast – or looked into doing so – I bet you'll know Blue. Whether it's the Yeti or its Nano ...
Tile wants to put its gadget-finding tech in all of your Bluetooth devices
Tile wants to integrate its tech to devices on the chip-level.
Acer put a rotating display in its $4,000 Predator Triton 900 gaming laptop
CES is upon us and it's raining gaming laptops. After Samsung and Asus' announcements, Acer has unveiled a curious $4,000 ...
ASUS rethinks gaming laptop design with its inventive new ROG Mothership
ASUS' bonkers new ROG Mothership gaming laptop features a radical approach to cramming plenty of powerful hardware into ...
Samsung re-enters the gaming laptop arena with its RTX 2080-powered Notebook Odyssey
Samsung unveiled its fresh take on gaming laptops, the Notebook Odyssey, with top-end hardware and and a more discreet look ...
ASUS cleverly adds a notch to its latest laptop for the thinnest bezels ever
Instead of having a notch invade the screen, the ASUS ZenBook S13 features a notch that extends past the top edge of the ...