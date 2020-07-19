Feedbackly turns customer feedback into a plan of action for growing your business

TLDR: With Feedbackly, you’ll have an all-in-one tool to gather customer data, analyze how they feel about your business and make their experience even better.

Customer Relationship Management tools, otherwise known as CRMs, have been around as long as business in various forms. But over the past several years, the improvement of integrated tracking systems and features from providers like Salesforce have shown the true value of taking a tech-driven, yet holistic approach to dealing with each and every one of your customers.

Unfortunately, all those bells and whistles make signing up with some of those CRM services prohibitively expensive. Like up to $300 a month per user kind of expensive.

The Feedbackly All-in-One Feedback Tool was created to help turn customer feedback into actionable growth — and right now, you can turn their suite of interactive tools to the benefit of your business. Right now, a year of Feedbackly access is on sale for just $99, a savings of more than 90 percent off the regular price.

Feedbackly is already everywhere, having gathered more than 42 million responses from customers of over 200 different organizations, including 7-Eleven, Toyota, Berkshire Hathaway and more.

Once you’re logged into the Feedbackly Experience Suite and get a feel for all the tools and training at your disposal, you’ll be able to create just the program to craft a winning customer experience strategy for your company.

First, Feedbackly uses methods like emails, texting, website widgets, surveys, QR codes and more to automatically collect data throughout your customer’s entire interaction with you. Then, industry-leading analytics allow you to dive into those findings, spot trends and gauge customer sentiment, all in real time. As you use Feedbackly’s customer journey templates to track their experience from awareness to loyalty, you’ll also be able to jump into action at almost any scale to handle feedback immediately, fixing problems or adjusting on the fly to even generate new sales automatically.

Feedbackly integrates seamlessly with sites on all the major platforms, including WordPress, Wix, Weebly, Shopify, HubSpot and more.

A year of Feedbackly’s entire suite of tools is a $1,200 value, but right now, you can get 12 months for just $99. You can also extend the savings by getting a two-year plan ($149) or a lifetime subscription for only $249.

