It’s the world’s smallest wireless record player, and you have to see it in action!

For decades, your records spun on record players. But it’s a new world in 2017-soon-to-be-2018. Now, through the magic of technology, your record player actually turns on top of your record!

If you’re a vinyl audiophile, a fan of fun, new tech, or you know someone who is, you need to get your hands on the amazingly cool RokBlok wireless record player. It’s available right now at $72.25, 27 percent off its retail price, from TNW Deals with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

The RokBlok is billed as the world’s smallest wireless record player, and at 2” x 4” long, it’s a heck of a lot smaller than that monster turntable or stereo setup your parents (or grandparents) used to rock.

In fact, all you’ve got to do is lay the record on a flat surface, set the RokBlok on top of your vinyl — and let ‘er rip. The unit starts spinning around your disc like an old record player needle, reading your wax’s grooves and pumping out your tunes through its built-in speaker. Since the whole thing is also wireless, you can connect RokBlok to any variety of Bluetooth speakers for full expansive sound, all from this ingenious little block.

We could sit back and tell you how good it sounds (it does) or how incredibly portable it is (duh), but all you need to do is watch the video to see this little beast in action. In addition to its natural virtues, it’s just so ridiculously cute that you’ve got to pick one up for the big music lovers on your list. It’s guaranteed to be the hit of any holiday party!

And feel free to go ahead and get two, because there’s a strong chance that once you see it do its thing, you’re absolutely gonna want one too.

Usually $99, you can get a RokBlok now through this limited time offer for just $72.25 with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

