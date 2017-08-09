Know​ ​how​ ​to​ ​sell​ ​online​ ​with​ ​this​ ​Digital​ ​Marketing​ ​Masterclass​ ​for​ ​only​ ​$15 

One of the most difficult aspects of managing a brand and its digital presence online is knowing where to focus first. With dozens of different social apps, interactive commerce and content platforms, and tools to choose from, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the enormity of finding and connecting with the right audience on the web.

If you need help identifying when and where to center your efforts, start with training like this Growth Hacking with Digital Marketing Masterclass , available right now from TNW Deals for only $15 .

If you’ve never heard the term growth hacking, it’s pretty much what you’d expect: escalated growth in a short period of time. This course gives you training in all the tools to help make that happen, utilizing some of the most popular digital marketing components available like Google Analytics, MailChimp, AdWords and more.

You’ll form marketing strategies for identifying the customers you want and crafting effective ways to reach them. Through email and social media marketing, you’ll learn how to quickly build up that customer base and use search engine optimization (SEO) to broaden your message’s reach.

Your training also teaches you how to track and analyze your work. You’ll understand what all your web traffic means, track your success rates and troubleshoot campaigns to fix problems and amplify your strengths.

Whether you’re trying to promote a single product or event or build a career in digital marketing, this coursework (valued at nearly $200) is too big a steal ($15) to pass it up.

