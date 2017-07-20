Read like The Flash, and remember it all with this speed reading course — just $19

We all have a superpower fantasy. We all wish we could fly or read minds or perform any of a series of extraordinary feats. However, there are talents exhibited by ordinary men and women just like you that seem almost superhuman – and they can offer some very real advantages for those who can master them.

Speed reading is one of those amazing talents that almost anyone can develop with the right training and initiative. The training part is covered if you pick up this award-winning speed reading learning bundle, which is on sale right now for only $19 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Sure, learning to speed read can boost your reading speed by more than 3,400 times your current rate. However, the true benefit isn’t just about reading faster – it’s about the amount of information you can retain from those readings.

Your training starts with a three-year subscription to Spreeder CX, an e-reading program that boosts your RSVP (rapid serial visual presentation) skills. As your eye movement decreases, it actually works to help increase how much information you take in during your reading sprints.

Retention is also the focus of the accompanying three-year subscription to companion program 7 Speed Reading EX. Your learning here shifts to training videos, exercises, and other methods to improve your reading speed while achieving information retention up to 100%.

Yep, with some practice, you could literally be retaining every fact and figure you’re pouring into your brain. The implications for your professional life and what kind of impression your new found skill could have on the right employer is pretty clear. It’s available right now for just $19 as part of this limited time offer.

