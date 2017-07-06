For less than $30, get the knowledge to be an IT pro in a matter of weeks

In 2016, nearly 700 million people worldwide were the victims of cyber crime. And that number has been building by about 10 percent every year since 2014.

The reality is that everyone — individuals, companies, institutions and nations – are all vulnerable to malicious forces online. You can take a step toward understanding and protecting yourself, your employer or your nation from those forces with the resources from the IT Security and Ethical Hacking Certification Training. It’s career-defining training that’s available right now for only $29.99 from TNW Deals

Across 48 hours of courses and another 50-plus hours of advanced training, you’ll learn what it takes to become a certified IT security specialist. In this training, you’ll learn to stop attacks against Windows systems, the ins and outs of password protection, and the tools for monitoring a system’s defences.

Whether it’s understanding spyware or knowing how to use keyloggers, this is the training that’ll get you hired in the IT security field.

Best of all, your training is tailored to get you ready to pass three elite-level security certification exams, including CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker, and Cisco CCNA Security. Those are the types of certifications hiring managers look for in hiring their security professionals, and show you belong in one of those jobs.

This advanced package of coursework routinely runs almost $1,900, so jump on this limited time offer to get this window into a better career now for just $29.99.

Get this deal