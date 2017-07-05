Chart a career in AI and machine learning – get started for just $39

On the vast landscape of technological innovation, it’s hard to argue there’s any field more inherently fascinating than artificial intelligence. Between areas like automated speech, sophisticated web searches and even the robotic brains behind self-driving vehicles, the process of teaching machines to learn is an exploding growth arena.

With the knowledge laid out in training like the Complete Machine Learning Bundle ($39, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll understand the brilliant advancements that have landed AI at the vanguard of so many thrilling new projects. Plus, you’ll also have the training to land one of a host of incredible job opportunities for gifted, invested machine learning practitioners.

As you plunge into these 10 courses, you’ll journey through all the levels of Machine Learning, understanding how Big Data, R programming, Java, and Python all play pivotal roles in training computers to think for themselves and generate wondrous results. Your courses include:

Quant Trading Using Machine Learning – a $99 value

Use the tenets of machine learning and self-teaching computers to go inside the world of quantitative trading and uncover how to wrap machine brains into your investment strategies.

Learn By Example: Statistics and Data Science in R – a $99 value

Use real-world examples and case studies to understand the R programming language, a critical piece of cutting edge data science. With R, you’ll construct statistical models to funnel crucial data into an actionable set of machine commands.

Learn By Example: Hadoop and MapReduce for Big Data Problems – a $99 value

With Hadoop and MapReduce, giant mountains of raw data get sorted and maneuvered into efficient, usable data sets. Those simplified numbers can help you set up your own Hadoop cluster, understand HDFS or use MapReduce to recommend friends in a social network or build your own search engines.

Byte Size Chunks: Java Object-Oriented Programming and Design – a $79 value

Java is a building block of web development – and it’s also an important piece of the programming behind AI. See how mastering Java will help you assemble smarter, faster code.

An Introduction to Machine Learning and NLP in Python – a $99 value

With the help of Stanford-educated, Silicon Valley experts, you’ll see how Python programming fits into machine learning as you actually construct AI projects that bring the implications of your training to life.

Byte-Sized-Chunks: Twitter Sentiment Analysis (in Python) – a $69 value

Is something good or bad? Do you like or dislike a result? Does it make you happy or angry? You’ll learn how to construct a Sentiment Analyzer, which helps machines mine data from past results and decide their next course of action.

Byte-Sized-Chunks: Decision Trees and Random Forests – a $69 value

Here, you’ll engage in a nifty exercise to figure out the chances of survival for a passenger aboard the Titanic – using the important machine learning concept of decision trees and random forests to help you come to your conclusion.

An Introduction To Deep Learning and Computer Vision – a $49 value

Artificial neural networks work like their biological counterparts, relaying key information to a machine to help it make adjustments and determine solutions to problems – so in this course, you’ll build one.

Byte-Sized-Chunks: Recommendation Systems – a $69 value

Build Recommendation Engines that use content-based filtering to find products that are most relevant to users.

From 0 to 1: Learn Python Programming – Easy as Pie – a $49 value

Python is one of the quickest, easiest programming languages around — and it’s at the heart of machine learning. This course brings you inside Python and draws connections between this powerful tool and some of the most sophisticated AI projects ever.

This package with over 63 hours of training in AI basics is valued at $780, but is on sale for a limited time at only $39.

Get this deal