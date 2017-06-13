Understand your online audience with certified SEO training — for under $30

Taking advantage of search engine optimization seems simple. Just tag your web pages and posts with relevant keywords and you’re done, right? Not quite. Web crawlers run billions of Google searches a day — and after two decades of web building, there’s a science in determining what steps will lead the right searchers back to your content.

You’ll understand what it takes to drive online engagement with the Search Engine Optimization Certification Training Bundle, on sale now for only $29 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Armed with this 19-hour package of intensive training, you’ll know all the concepts, tools and techniques for SEO, the practice of helping your content rank at the top of any web search lists.

This course unlocks the mysteries of keyword management, link building, and more as you work with the tools to help organically increase your site traffic and sales.

Your instruction will take you through the process of planning and marketing a website. You’ll also go inside web analytics, helping you understand what your site traffic is telling you about your customers, their needs and your future potential.

Your training concludes with course certification, tangible proof that you’re fully versed in the power and mechanics of SEO to help any employer’s web efforts. Save over 90 percent off its regular price by grabbing this training now for just $29.

Get this deal

Read next: Twitter powers-up Direct Messages with smart new action buttons