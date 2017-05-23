Your 2017 playbook to becoming a white hat hacker – pay what you want

A skilled cyber infiltrator working for a company can be that firm’s most critical line of defense between vulnerable computer systems and salivating cyber crooks. To crack into the exploding digital security career field, you need a full understanding of what white hat hacking is all about.

Learn the skills to be a company's cyber security specialist with the White Hat Hacker 2017 course bundle

Spend any amount and you’ll automatically get two courses: Python For Android Hacking Crash Course: Trojan Perspective, using Python skills to plug holes in Android apps; and Wi-Fi Hacking with Kali, a popular web hacking tool tasked with tightening holes in a security network.

However, by laying out any total over the average amount paid by customers like you, you’ll receive six more courses:

The Complete Ethical Hacking Course for 2016-2017 – a $249 value

Get an introduction to ethical hacking and learn all the latest techniques in cyber-infiltration.

Learn Ethical Hacking From Scratch – a $180 value

Master the four basic disciplines that can make you a top-notch white hat hacking pro.

Networks From Scratch to Advanced Implementation – a $149 value

Get under the hood and see what it takes to be a qualified network administrator.

Certified Information Systems Security Professional – a $149 value

CISSP internationally recognized certification will open plenty of doors in your IT security job search.

Information Security Management Fundamentals – a $95 value

Understand the ways information is stored and protected… and ways crooks try to get it.

Web Security: Common Vulnerabilities and Their Mitigation – a $50 value

Walk through the most common cyber attack methods and follow step-by-step methods for stopping them.

You’ll learn everything from password cracking, debuggers, shellcodes, cryptography, firewalls and more with this nearly $1,300 package of training, available right now for literally pennies on the dollar for a limited time.

