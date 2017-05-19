Block trackers and cybercrooks from infiltrating your phone with Disconnect for under $50

Everybody wants to know what you’re doing online. Whether it’s businesses trying to extract marketing data or hackers and thieves mining information for more nefarious purposes, trackers and malware worm their way into devices all the time, collecting personal details and even slowing down your phone or tablet.

Shake yourself free from all those data sponges — and get your device running faster again — with a lifetime premium subscription to Disconnect. It’s on sale right now for a limited time at $49, a 90 percent savings, from TNW Deals.

Lauded with a SXSW Innovation Award and dubbed the “anti-tracking tool of choice” by the New York Times, Disconnect blocks any and all unauthorized outside requests to connect with your device. Through their app, you can use Disconnect’s up-to-date database to identify tracking cookies and block them. It also keeps social networks like Facebook and Twitter from following your activities and collecting data on your Internet searches.

Meanwhile, Disconnect’s VPN service assures you’ll have complete online privacy. Your device will have a masked location and will move freely when you browse sites and apps that might be blocked in your native country.

Stripping away all those trackers and other programs sucking on your data will even allow you to browse up to 44 percent faster, use 39 percent less bandwidth, and even improve your battery life.

You can get a lifetime pass to Disconnect’s valuable service for only $49; or join up on shorter three years ($29) and one year ($19) plans.

