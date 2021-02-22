Netflix can now automatically download videos it thinks you’ll like

Netflix today unveiled a new way of binging on TV shows while you’re offline.

The streaming giant has launched a new opt-in feature that automatically downloads new content the app infers you’ll like.

“Downloads For You” uses data from your viewing history to find new shows and films that match your tastes. It then downloads the content to your mobile device when it’s connected to a Wi-Fi network.

“Whether you’re a comedy fan stuck on a long car ride or a rom-com lover without internet, we do the work so there is always something new waiting to entertain and delight you,” said Patrick Flemming, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, in a statement.

The feature is currently only available on Android, but Netflix will soon test it on iOS.

[Read: How do you build a pet-friendly gadget? We asked experts and animal owners]

The feature is an addition to Netflix’s Smart Downloads, which automatically deletes a downloaded episode after you’ve watched it — and then downloads the next one.

You can access the new feature by going to the Downloads tab on your mobile device and turning on Downloads For You. You can then choose how much content you want downloaded (1GB, 3GB, or 5GB).

The more storage space you permit, the more recommendations Netflix will download.

Credit: Netflix You can delete the downloads you’ve watched to create more space for new ones.

I don’t have much need for downloads while I’m largely confined to my apartment, but if I ever get to once again commute to work (urgh) or travel for pleasure (yay!), the feature could prove handy.

It could also be a useful tool for people in places with unreliable internet connections.