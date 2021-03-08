This software bundle can help digital creators cut videos, create images, build slideshows, and more

TLDR: The Essential Movavi Mac and Windows Software Bundle include a premium video editor, file converter, image editor and slideshow maker, all in one collection.

Digital content does not spring to fruition for free. In fact, just the tools for creating top-notch videos or gorgeous professional-grade images are pretty pricey — and that’s before someone even gets paid to actually use them.

The Adobe Creative Cloud suite of digital creation apps is the most popular app collection of its kind anywhere — and they charge $29.99 a month for the privilege of using their tools. But sometimes, equally productive options are right under your nose at considerably cheaper prices, like the apps at the center of The Essential Movavi Mac and Windows Software Bundle ($49.99, 78 percent off, from TNW Deals).

This collection brings all of the highlight elements of the Movavi universe into one collection, four high-profile apps for creating high quality video, images, and presentations on par with anything the more expensive app collections can do.

With Movavi Video Editor Plus 2021, both Mac and Windows users get the power of a full-service video editing suite for crafting top notch videos. The app’s simple drag-and-drop interface makes video editing almost intuitive, along with the functionality to make virtually any piece of video magic actually happen.

Editors can cut video and lay in special effects like slow motion, reverse footage and more. In addition to ready-made intros, animated titles, and thematic stickers for livening up everything from a YouTube video to a basic vlog, this Editor can change out backgrounds, smooth out jerky video, multitrack audio, and more to bring all your video to life your way.

Meanwhile, Movavi Video Converter Premium 2021 handles some of the video’s most complicated heavy lifting, converting files to more than 180 different formats including HD, compressing videos, separate audio and video, or even crop, rotate, or merge clips in a pinch.

As for Movavi Picverse Personal, it’s got all the image editing features you’d expect from Photoshop, but with the same streamlined, easy-to-use interface of the video editor. In addition to all the image editing powers, filters, and other built-in effects, Perverse Personal can even do the work for you, with special AI-based tools that can make an instant adjustment to your images in seconds, all by itself.

Finally, Movavi Slideshow Maker 7 Personal is capable of turning all your awesome pictures into a video slideshow in just three quick steps. Using a variety of pre-designed templates, users just upload their elements, pick a format, and Movavi can do the rest.

This complete Essential Movavi Mac and Windows Software Bundle is over $225 worth of software, but as part of this collection, it’s on sale now for only $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.

