TNW announces new tech space in Amsterdam West

First there was City, then there was South, and now — TNW West!

We’re excited to announce that we’ll soon be expanding our TNW spaces with our third location, situated in the Westas, one of Amsterdam’s greenest neighborhoods.

TNW West will allow us to almost double the size of our community in Amsterdam, connecting and supporting more fast-growing tech companies and talent. In partnership with MRP Development, one of the largest property developers in the Netherlands, we’ll be operating an additional 6,000m2 of tech space at the new location, bringing the total footprint of our spaces in Amsterdam to 15,000m2. TNW West will be part of WFC Amsterdam, a unique space that will be transformed in the coming years to become a multi-functional hub with easy access and 24/7 facilities.

Amsterdam is one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the world, with emerging talent and international companies setting up their European headquarters in the Dutch capital. Our spaces, together with our global media, events, and innovation programs, are tailored to the needs of fast-growing tech companies. We’re proud to house companies like Stripe, Ring, Scribbr, Miro, and DOTT, and we look forward to welcoming more tech talent to our new space.

TNW West will open its doors in August 2020. If you’re looking for a secure and inspiring environment that’s as flexible as your work needs, apply now for a private office, dedicated desk or membership.

