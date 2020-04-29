Tech experts share strategies for the current crisis at TNW Couch Conferences
The world today may seem unrecognizable, but our drive to come together and create remains unchanged. Now is the moment to share our knowledge, orient towards opportunity, and imagine a new collective future.
In the spirit of discovery, TNW – together with supporting partner We Are Live – is excited to introduce Couch Conferences: Our way to inspire and connect the tech community around areas of change and growth during the coronavirus crisis. Whether working to find your brand’s voice in these times, or defining a strategy for your new digital product, there’s an online event that adds value to your organization. Arguably the best part is that you can enjoy Couch Conferences from the comfort of your living room.
We know what you’re thinking: Not another webinar. Couch Conferences go beyond the online format with hands-on workshops, live interviews, and audience Q&As. Interact with other attendees on real-time discussion boards and expect a few TNW-style touches – digital disco, anyone?
“TNW Couch Conferences are our contribution to finding solutions to the many challenges that our community is being confronted with. We’ve enlisted experts and top executives to host thought-provoking discussions, to inspire and educate our audience in an online-only format.”
Patrick de Laive, Founder and CPO of TNW
First up, Re:Brand Couch Conference – our exploration of all things brand and digital marketing in 2020. For this event we’re welcoming experts including the CEO of Headspace, Rich Pierson, and Arjan Dijk, the CMO of Booking.com, to share insights into how brands can manage the current crisis, and emerge as social and profitable leaders.
Mark your calendar for our upcoming Couch Conferences, and don’t forget to register!
-
Re:Brand – May 29, 2020
Brand and digital marketing
-
Sprint – June 11, 2020
Digital product strategy
-
Checkout – June 18, 2020
Digital commerce and retail
-
Ecosystems – June 25, 2020
Government and startup collaboration
-
Transform – July 2, 2020
Corporate innovation strategy
In the meantime, we’re gearing up for the 15th edition of our annual flagship event, TNW2020, coming this fall and featuring similar digital formats as part of a two-day tech festival.
