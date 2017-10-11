Oculus ‘Go’ is Facebook’s new $199 VR headset that doesn’t require a PC or phone ...

At its fourth annual VR developers conference, Oculus announced its newest, and most affordable, VR headset to date. The Oculus ‘Go’ resides in the sweet spot between Daydream and Rift, and features a lightweight headset with a wild field of view and significantly reduced glare.

Better still, the new headset starts at just $199.

After the Go announcement, Zuckerberg teased another new hardware product from Oculus, its motion tracking controllers with six degrees of directional freedom that will power Rift, once it releases. No release date was announced. Currently this controller is known as its ‘Santa Cruz prototype,’ which is part of its standalone Rift project, expected to be announced later today.

