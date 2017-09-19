Uber reminds women it’s okay to take a day off from the kitchen

Uber is again under fire. This time, it’s a sexist ad campaign for uberEATS in India promoting “Wife Appreciation Day.”

The ad reads:

The gaffe is just the latest in a series of sexism-related mishaps for the ride-sharing company. After former Uber engineer Susan Fowler lit the fire earlier this year with a blog post about rampant sexism and harassment she faced while at the company, Uber has since started an investigation that led to the firing of 20 employees.

And from this, it’s clear Uber hasn’t learned from its past sins.