Moonday Mornings: Another cryptocurrency SIM-swap victim sues AT&T, this time for $1.8M

Welcome to Moonday Morning forkers. It’s Hard Fork’s wrap-up of the weekend’s top cryptocurrency and blockchain headlines you can’t afford to miss.

Take a look at what’s happened over the last few days.

1. Telecom operator AT&T is being sued by an individual claiming to be the victim of a SIM-swap hack which resulted in the loss of $1.8 million. The victim alleges that between May 16 – 18 AT&T employees transferred ownership of their SIM to bad actors. The scammers were then able to access the victim’s personal finances and cryptocurrency exchange accounts to carry out their attack. It all sounds like history is repeating itself.

2. HTC launched its second blockchain phone over the weekend, the Exodus 1s, Digital Trends reports. Alongside all the standard budget phone features the device ships with, it can also run a full Bitcoin node. Unlike the first HTC Exodus phone, the Exodus 1s is a far more budget friendly option retailing for around $244.

3. Telegram will have to wait until at least next year to recommence sales of its Gram tokens, CoinDesk reports. According to a court document filed late last week, the next hearing of the Telegram token case is postponed until February 18-19, 2020. Telegram is currently embattled with the SEC over whether its Gram token is a security. Last week, the messaging app voluntarily halted its token sale to prevent an injunction from the US Securities and Exchange commission (SEC).

4. Last month, messaging app Kik was reported to be shutting down after legal battles between Kik Interactive and the US SEC over its Kin ‘cryptocurrency‘ token. However, according to a recent update from its parent company, the app will live on. Kik messenger has been sold to MediaLab – a holding company that operates other apps like Whipser. Kik Interactive sold Kik Messenger so it can focus on its fight with the SEC.

And finally…

5. If you’ve ever wanted to live in a grade two listed church, that’s been converted into a seven bedroom residential property, but you only wanted to pay in Bitcoin, now might be your chance. A UK estate agent is listing a property that matches this description, and says it accepts Bitcoin payment. That’s all well and good, but you’ll need £1.2 million ($1.5 million) worth of the cryptocurrency.

Well, there you have it. Say your prayers to the crypto gods and go get on with your week.