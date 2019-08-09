Texas regulator goes after cryptocurrency firm promising 900% returns in 2 weeks

Regulators in Texas have filed a cease and desist order against a New York-based cryptocurrency business promising a 900-percent return on investment in just two weeks.

Forex and Bitcoin Trader, which was advertising on Craiglist Dallas, reportedly deals in cryptocurrency investments, commodity-based derivatives, and foreign currency trading.

A statement published earlier this week said the company claimed a $2,000 investment would see returns of $20,000, not including the 10 percent fees charged by the platform.

The order says Forex and Bitcoin Trader was misleading investors by claiming it had an insurance policy that backed client funds and a balance sheet with enough net capital to guarantee customers‘ returns.