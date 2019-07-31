Bitcoiners are predicting the future of blockchain with #TheYearIs2030

The year is still 2019, but Twitter‘s Bitcoin community is looking to the future.

Tons of Bitcoiners are sharing their predictions for the cryptocurrency and the blockchain industry 11 years from now with the hashtag #TheYearIs2030.

Blockstream CSO Samson Mow kicked off the trend with a sarcastic take on recent news of high-profile departures from popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which previously drew the ire of Twitter‘s cryptocurrency community with the acquisition of controversial blockchain analytics firm Neutrino.

In the tweet, Mow took a dig at Coinbase‘s loose token-listing criteria, forecasting its demise at the greediness of its co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong.

The year is 2030. The last Coinbase employee leaves. Finally content, Brian Armstrong sits down upon his throne of forks and smiles. He presses the button to list the final shitcoin we’ve never heard of and pivots the company to sell organic durians. https://t.co/ywEcnH6fwG — Samson Mow (@Excellion) July 30, 2019

He then invited the rest of the Twitterverse to follow his lead – and it didn’t take long before the hashtag started gaining traction.

Alternate reality version: In 2025 the city of SF becomes gilded in human poop. Brian is forced to move CB to Las Vegas to fulfill the Coinbase Armstrong Vision™ pivot to a legitimate Shitcoin Casino where you can bring money in but never take it out. — WhiteRabbit (@WhiteRabbitBTC) July 30, 2019

Soon enough though, the sarcastic Coinbase predictions expanded into memeing on popular crypto-personalities like EOS founder Dan Larimer, TRON‘s Justin Sun, Ethereum‘s Vitalik Buterin, and Bitcoin Cash’s Roger Ver.

The year is 2030, everyone has abandoned Bitcoin and Ethereum for Tron, because Justin burned half his coins (40% of the total supply) hours before meeting with the president of the USA, and declaring Tron as a replacement for the dollar. — Mike Kilday (@taoteh1221) July 31, 2019

#TheYearIs2030 Dan Larimer pivots from project Zoltan to project Neptune2. Zoltan simply cannot keep up with current demand so in order to keep everyone from losing their money, users need to reserve their coin on Neptune2. All funds must be sent to Dan’s personal bitcoin address — mBit (@mdotbit) July 31, 2019

#TheYearIs2030 Roger is the sole mod, member, and contributor to r/btc. He celebrates Bcash transaction fees being at an all time low. Every block has one transaction which is Roger sending Bcash to the Bitcoin,com donation address. — mBit (@mdotbit) July 30, 2019

As you can expect, the banter swiftly escalated to some back and forth between supporters of the different networks.

Ethereum skeptics threw shade at the foundation’s ongoing struggle to roll out a new and improved version of its network – more commonly referred to as Ethereum 2.0 – which promises to deliver significant improvements in transaction speed and cost efficiency.

On their part, Ethereum supporters responded with reminders that its blockchain offers more functionality than Bitcoin‘s.

#TheYearIs2030 Vitalik is on the brink of the 7th bailout for dai contract hodlers. New scientific breakthroughs theoretically reduce the full node sync time from 5.76 years to 4.20 years. Vitalik asks everyone to stop transacting until the nodes catch up. — mBit (@mdotbit) July 31, 2019

The year is 2030. None of this happened. Infura finally ran out of money, so they had to shut down Ethereum. Tuur and I share a hearty chuckle discussing The DAO 4.0 hack as we orbit Earth in our Tesla spaceships. https://t.co/G3puww1GSn — grubles (@notgrubles) July 30, 2019

#TheYearIs2030 Bitcoin finally gets smart contracts. Jk 🙃 — JSW (@jeffscottward) July 31, 2019

Other predictions, though, focused on the future of blockchain tech and the inevitable disruption of the financial and banking sectors – one of the most popular narratives pushed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

#TheYearIs2030 Banks have largely been replaced by private wallets ; everyone is finally stackingSats. Several governments have tried and failed to seize victimized minorities' assets. Bitcoin is now ubiquitous as MoE. A cup of coffee is the same everywhere ( 0.0000300 Sats ) — P.K ☣️ ₿ (@Paulkilanko) July 31, 2019

#TheYearis2030 Binance replaced NASDAQ, Bitfinex replaced NYSE, Bitcoin replaced gold, Satoshi wins the Nobel Prize, and I am telling my grandson the story of cryptocurrency. — Crypto Panda (not giving away any ETH) (@CryptoPandaCN) July 31, 2019

#TheYearis2030 The bitcoin block reward is now 1.5625 BTC. The daily global BTC production is 225 BTC. Fiat as we know has almost entirely collapsed and and all i can think about is the time i spent $250,000 USD equivalent to draw a giant penis on https://t.co/NIK6j80ZgI — WhiteRabbit (@WhiteRabbitBTC) July 31, 2019

Anyways, not a bad break from discussing what the symbol for the smaller denomination of Bitcoin – otherwise known as a “Saotshi” – should look like.

In the meantime, what’s your prediction for the blockchain industry in 2030? Let us known on Twitter and don’t forget to use #TheYearIs2030.