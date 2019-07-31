Powered by

Bitcoiners are predicting the future of blockchain with #TheYearIs2030

A lot of Bitcoiners have a bleak outlook on the future of Coinbase

The year is still 2019, but Twitter‘s Bitcoin community is looking to the future.

Tons of Bitcoiners are sharing their predictions for the cryptocurrency and the blockchain industry 11 years from now with the hashtag #TheYearIs2030.

Blockstream CSO Samson Mow kicked off the trend with a sarcastic take on recent news of high-profile departures from popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which previously drew the ire of Twitter‘s cryptocurrency community with the acquisition of controversial blockchain analytics firm Neutrino.

In the tweet, Mow took a dig at Coinbase‘s loose token-listing criteria, forecasting its demise at the greediness of its co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong.

He then invited the rest of the Twitterverse to follow his lead – and it didn’t take long before the hashtag started gaining traction.

Soon enough though, the sarcastic Coinbase predictions expanded into memeing on popular crypto-personalities like EOS founder Dan Larimer, TRON‘s Justin Sun, Ethereum‘s Vitalik Buterin, and Bitcoin Cash’s Roger Ver.

As you can expect, the banter swiftly escalated to some back and forth between supporters of the different networks.

Ethereum skeptics threw shade at the foundation’s ongoing struggle to roll out a new and improved version of its network – more commonly referred to as Ethereum 2.0 – which promises to deliver significant improvements in transaction speed and cost efficiency.

On their part, Ethereum supporters responded with reminders that its blockchain offers more functionality than Bitcoin‘s.

Other predictions, though, focused on the future of blockchain tech and the inevitable disruption of the financial and banking sectors – one of the most popular narratives pushed by cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Anyways, not a bad break from discussing what the symbol for the smaller denomination of Bitcoin – otherwise known as a “Saotshi” – should look like.

In the meantime, what’s your prediction for the blockchain industry in 2030? Let us known on Twitter and don’t forget to use #TheYearIs2030.

July 31, 2019 — 13:21 UTC