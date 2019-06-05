Dutch billionaire and Big Brother creator sues Facebook over fraudulent Bitcoin ads

The creator of the Big Brother reality television format is suing Facebook for allowing advertisements to fraudulently feature his name and image, Reuters reports.

Dutch billionaire John de Mol, one of the brains behind entertainment studio Endemol, filed his suit against Facebook in an Amsterdam court earlier today.

The bogus ads, no longer available, reportedly tried to get Facebook users to buy Bitcoin BTC from a company ‘backed’ by de Mol himself.

Lawyers argued ads that contained de Mol’s image inspired consumers to send $1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) to the fraudsters.

They also claimed their client’s reputation was damaged as ads were clicked and consumers subsequently scammed. They even said Facebook had failed to stop the ads from appearing altogether, and had not responded quickly enough to complaints.

Facebook is reportedly yet to formally respond to de Mol’s complaint in court, but a representative told Reuters: “We take the issue of misleading ads that violate our policy, and those that feature public figures, very seriously. These include the ads impacting Mr. De Mol.”