Moonday Mornings: Bitcoin extortionists are wiping GitHub repositories – unless you pay up

Good morning. It’s Monday, so you know what that means.

It’s time for Moonday Mornings, our wrap-up of the weekend’s top cryptocurrency and blockchain headlines.

1.Bitcoin BTC extortionists have been wiping GitHub repositories and holding the data to ransom, Bleeping Computer reports. All that remains in the repositories is a ransom note demanding 0.1BTC ($560) which hackers claim will ensure the safe return of code.

2. A US district court has ordered Craig Wright to provide a list of his public Bitcoin address to prove he didn’t steal 1.1 million BTC ($6.1 mllion) from David Kleiman over their years long partnership, The Block reports.

3. PepsiCo and media agency Mindshare have completed a test marketing campaign using blockchain smart contracts to track advert impressions. The firms claim the system is 28 percent more efficient than conventional tools, The Drum reports.

4. In the wake of the $850 million Bitfinex and Tether debacle scammers are writing bogus white papers that detail Bitfinex’ upcoming initial exchange offering (IEO) to try to make a quick buck, CoinDesk reports.

5. A Bitcoin cloud mining firm called Northway Mining is being sued for reportedly stealing over 5,000 pieces of cryptocurrency mining hardware; it also stole $500,000 from its partners, CCN reports.

