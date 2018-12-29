5 of the best podcasts to get you into cryptocurrency and blockchain

Getting into blockchain and cryptocurrency can be pretty threatening to newbies – especially because the space is so flush with buzzwords and fancy marketing lingo.

Usually, we would recommend going straight to the source and catching up on the original Bitcoin white paper, as laid out by its mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto. Or alternatively, reading up on the relevant literature (link to matt’s book piece to be included). But if you happen to learn better by listening than reading, then you might want to consider trying out a few podcasts.

So without further ado, here is shortlist of our favorite podcasts to get you started with cryptocurrency and blockchain:

Unchained

Hosted by former Forbes reporter Laura Shin, Unchained is perhaps one of the most popular podcasts focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain – and for a reason.

Unchained features in-depth conversations with various entrepreneurs and experts from the blockchain space. Past guests include Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Monero lead Riccardo Spagni, Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song, and many more.

While listening to it might feel a little intimidating to blockchain newbies at first, it is certainly one of the most useful resources to get familiar with blockchain and cryptocurrency tech – and discover how industry insiders think about some of the biggest challenges in this space.

Listen to Unchained here.

Off the Chain

Off the Chain is another podcast that gives a venue to blockchain entrepreneurs to share their thoughts about the industry and its future. But really, my favorite part about Off the Chain is listening to entrepreneurs badmouth each other – and snitch on each other’s often shady tactics.

Since most guests are also actively involved in the cryptocurrency space, you can expect an occasional product pitch, but host Anthony Pompliano usually does a wonderful job of steering the conversation in the right direction.

Past guests include the likes of Bill Barhydt, founder of Abra (that cryptocurrency exchange service Gwyneth Paltrow shamelessly shilled) as well as cryptocurrency analyst and Bitcoin maximalist, Murad Mahmudov.

Listen to Off the Chain here.

Unconfirmed

This is technically another production by Laura Shin, but the Unconfirmed podcast is quickly cropping up as another reliable resource to learn about the latest developments in blockchain.

Unlike Unchained which tends to be a little more topical, Unconfirmed focuses on delivering insights from some of the brightest minds in the space, including Dogecoin creator Jackson Palmer, journalist Aaron van Wirdum, and Cornell University professor Emin Gun Sirer.

Tune in to Unconfirmed here.

Steal This Show

Although not strictly a blockchain-themed podcast, TorrentFreak’s Steal This Show has dived into the topic on more than one occasion.

Hosted by filmmaker and activist Jamie King, Steal This Show has previously discussed matters like the connection between peer-to-peer protocol BitTorrent and cryptocurrencies, as well as BitTorrent’s recent acquisition by blockchain startup TRON.

In the past, the podcast has also tackled common concerns about blockchain, including the regulatory uncertainty and the inherent risks associated with building a technology designed to resist centralization.

Listen to Steal This Show here.

Magical Crypto Friends

Magical Crypto Friends is best described as a podcast for Bitcoin maximalists, created by Bitcoin maximalists.

Hosted by Monero lead Riccardo Spagni, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, Blockstream CSO Samson Mow, and the anonymous trader WhalePanda, there is a new episode each month.

In the past, Magical Crypto Friends have looked into issues like regulation, decentralization, and how Bitcoin has changed in the 10 years since it was first conceived.

Listen to Magical Crypto Friends here.

Honorary mentions

Although not strictly a podcast, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (also called a16z) has been organizing a series of discussions on blockchain and cryptocurrency on its YouTube channel. (Yes, they also have an actual podcast, but I personally find its YouTube channel more compelling.)

Indeed, a16z recently hosted world-renowned economist and outspoken cryptocurrency critic, Paul Krugman, to share some of the concerns he has with cryptocurrencies.

You can catch his talk below:

Now, as a company with vested interest in the industry, you should take everything you hear on their channel with a grain of salt. But it is still nevertheless a good resource for understanding how businesses and entrepreneurs see blockchain and cryptocurrency – or at least what they want you to believe about it.

Did we miss any podcasts? Hit us up with your suggestions down in the comments.