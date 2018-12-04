Join our networking events at Hard Fork Decentralized

One of the top reasons to attend an industry event is to expand your network and close business deals. At our blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Hard Fork Decentralized, we have several parties where you can do so in an informal setting. Sign-ups for all these events are now open.

So if you prefer to network over a drink, here are several great opportunities for you to do so:

The Reserve’s Launch Reveal Party

On December 14, strategic advisory firm The Reserve will announce their new partnership with three of the top cryptocurrency companies in the space. Over plenty of drinks, you’ll have a great opportunity to network.

If you’d like to join, you can sign up right now. We’re also offering a limited amount of community passes that give access to just this event, in case you don’t have a Hard Fork Decentralized ticket.

CryptoNight at citizenM

Together with citizenM, our official venue partner, we’re hosting a party at their Tower of London hotel. At our exclusive venue for business pass holders, The Exchange, we have an amazing lineup of speakers. You’ll get the chance to meet them at CryptoNight!

Sign up for the party right here.

TNW’s The Exchange

Speaking of The Exchange’s lineup of speakers, the event is a great place to network in general. Exclusively for business pass holders, only C-level executives and decision makers will be joining us here. With special meeting areas to close deals, it’s the best place to ensure that the connections you make at Hard Fork Decentralized will make an impact on your business.

If you’d like to access The Exchange, you can register your business pass right now.

Waves’ 3.0 Web Revolution Party

Waves Platform will host a talk on the company’s past, present, and future. Afterwards, you’ll get the chance to celebrate over great cocktails and music!

Sign up to join the celebration now. We’re also offering a limited amount of community passes that give access to just this event, in case you don’t have a Hard Fork Decentralized ticket.

TNW Runs London

After the partying, join us for a 5km run along the River Thames. It’s a great way to admire London and network in a unique way.

Want to brave the London weather with us? You can sign up right now!

There are plenty of other opportunities to network at Hard Fork Decentralized – especially at one of the other decentralized events hosted by the leading blockchain companies. Together with our gold partner eToro, our premium partner Opera, and our location partner Mindspace, we’d love to see you there on December 12-14 in London!